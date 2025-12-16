CKS Teja Dental Collegc celebrates 20th Graduation Day

Tirupati: CKS Teja Dental College, a part of Krishna Teja Educational Institutions, organised its 20th Graduation Day in a grand manner at Tirupati. The event was held on Tirupati to Renigunta road and witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, faculty, parents and alumni.

Dr. R. V. Kumar, Director-cum-Vice Chancellor of SVIMS and a renowned cardiothoracic surgeon, attended the programme as the Chief Guest. College Chairman Dr. Chadalavada Krishna Murthy presided over the function along with CVS Teja Trust members Sumalatha, Kavitha, Varun Sai, and Sahithi. Degrees were awarded to students who passed out during the 2021–2022 academic year.

Principal Dr. N. Ravindra Reddy presented the annual academic report and administered the professional oath to the graduating students. Addressing the gathering, Dr. R. V. Kumar advised students to uphold ethical values, service orientation, and professional commitment in their careers.