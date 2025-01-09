  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Clean drains daily: Civic chief

Clean drains daily: Civic chief
x

Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya inspecting a drain in Postal Colony in Tirupati on Wednesday

Highlights

Responding to the complaints received during Praja Phiryadula Parishkara Vedika (Grievance day held on Monday), Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya along with senior officials inspected Postal Colony where the residents are facing drainage problems.

Tirupati : Responding to the complaints received during Praja Phiryadula Parishkara Vedika (Grievance day held on Monday), Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya along with senior officials inspected Postal Colony where the residents are facing drainage problems.

During the inspection on Wednesday, the Commissioner visited roads in the colony and also inspected drainage and sanitary works.

She directed health department officials to clean drains in the colony daily to remove waste to ensure smooth flow of sewage water. She also urged the officials to prepare estimates for development works in the colony.

SE Syam Sundar, ME Thulasi Kumar, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, DE Ramana, ACP Balaji, Sanitary Supervisor Sumati, Surveyor Koteswar Rao were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick