Clean drains daily: Civic chief

Tirupati : Responding to the complaints received during Praja Phiryadula Parishkara Vedika (Grievance day held on Monday), Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya along with senior officials inspected Postal Colony where the residents are facing drainage problems.

During the inspection on Wednesday, the Commissioner visited roads in the colony and also inspected drainage and sanitary works.

She directed health department officials to clean drains in the colony daily to remove waste to ensure smooth flow of sewage water. She also urged the officials to prepare estimates for development works in the colony.

SE Syam Sundar, ME Thulasi Kumar, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, DE Ramana, ACP Balaji, Sanitary Supervisor Sumati, Surveyor Koteswar Rao were present.