Closure of cinemas without licences ordered: Collector Vijaya Krishna

Bapatla: District Collector Vijaya Krishna warned the officials concerned that she would not tolerate, if they fail to solve applications received from the voters.

She addressed a meeting at the Collectorate in Bapatla on Friday and enquired about 3,861 pending applications that were received from the voters. She said according to the Election Commission rules, revenue officials have to do work relating to voters' applications and instructed the officials to speed up linking of Aadhaar card with voters ID card and warned that she would not tolerate negligence in discharging duties.

She said, out of 39 cinema theatres, only 15 have licences from the district administration and instructed the officials to give notices to the remaining theatres. She ordered to close these remaining theatres, if the management do not renew the license within 15 days.

The Collector expressed ire on the officials for not taking steps to regularise the unauthorised layouts. She directed the officials to solve the petitions received in Spandana programme on priority basis. Joint Collector Dr K Srinivasulu, revenue and other officials were present.