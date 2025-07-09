Live
- Committed to ensure that service quality keeps pace with consumer expectations: TRAI
- Wordle July 9 Answer Revealed: NOVEL Explained Clearly
- Illegal Sand Mining in Koilkonda Raises Serious Concerns Over Official oversight
- 32-Km long 'Giri Pradakshina' commences in Vizag
- Over 100 students fall ill after food poisoning in Gujarat's MS University hostel
- Microsoft Teams Rolls Out Threaded Conversations and Multi-Emoji Reactions in Public Preview
- Healing Mouth Ulcers Naturally: Simple Remedies for Lasting Relief
- Bengaluru Metro Tickets Now Bookable on 9 Popular Apps via ONDC Integration
- Low intake of ultra-processed foods regularly may raise diabetes, cancer risk
- Bharat Bandh July 9, 2025: Nationwide Strike Disrupts Banking, Transport, Postal Services
Cloth bags distributed to orphans
Highlights
Vijaya Hospital Head Vijaya Krishna Reddy has directed that children should try to be better than others in their journey of life.
Kurnool: Vijaya Hospital Head Vijaya Krishna Reddy has directed that children should try to be better than others in their journey of life.
On Tuesday, at a programme organised by Child Welfare District Officer T Sarada at Damodaram Sanjeevayya Bala Sadan in Peddapadu, cloth bags were provided to orphaned children by the founders of Vijaya Hospital, Ramakrishna Reddy Seva Samiti.
The programme was organised by Bala Sadan Protection Officer Padma and Vijayalakshmi accountant Umadevi.
Next Story