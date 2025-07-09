  • Menu
Cloth bags distributed to orphans

Cloth bags distributed to orphans
Kurnool: Vijaya Hospital Head Vijaya Krishna Reddy has directed that children should try to be better than others in their journey of life.

On Tuesday, at a programme organised by Child Welfare District Officer T Sarada at Damodaram Sanjeevayya Bala Sadan in Peddapadu, cloth bags were provided to orphaned children by the founders of Vijaya Hospital, Ramakrishna Reddy Seva Samiti.

The programme was organised by Bala Sadan Protection Officer Padma and Vijayalakshmi accountant Umadevi.

