CM bus yatra draws huge crowds

Rajamahendravaram: YSRCP supporters enthusiastically welcomed the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’ Memantha Siddham bus yatra, which reached Pottilanka in East Godavari district via Ravulapalem in Konaseema district.

The Chief Minister proceeded greeting people from the bus. At the junctions of different villages, he came up to the top of the bus tried to cheer everyone up.

He visited a patient who was going for treatment in an ambulance at Madiki village and promised to help the person injured in the road accident. A large number of activists showered him with flowers at the Kadiyapulanka flower market.

The bus yatra entered Rajahmundry city via Vemagiri. Due to route diversion and vehicular traffic, the traffic was blocked for hours.

Jagan Mohan Reddy's bus yatra reached Paper Mill Centre via Azad Chowk and Devi Chowk and Gokavaram bus stand. At Azad Chowk, the CM was welcomed by Muslims in large numbers.