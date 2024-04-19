  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM bus yatra draws huge crowds

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy greets people at Ravulapalem during Memantha Siddham bus yatra on Thursday
x

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy greets people at Ravulapalem during Memantha Siddham bus yatra on Thursday

Highlights

YSRCPsupporters enthusiastically welcomed the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’ Memantha Siddham bus yatra, which reached Pottilanka in East Godavari district via Ravulapalem in Konaseema district.

Rajamahendravaram: YSRCP supporters enthusiastically welcomed the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’ Memantha Siddham bus yatra, which reached Pottilanka in East Godavari district via Ravulapalem in Konaseema district.

The Chief Minister proceeded greeting people from the bus. At the junctions of different villages, he came up to the top of the bus tried to cheer everyone up.

He visited a patient who was going for treatment in an ambulance at Madiki village and promised to help the person injured in the road accident. A large number of activists showered him with flowers at the Kadiyapulanka flower market.

The bus yatra entered Rajahmundry city via Vemagiri. Due to route diversion and vehicular traffic, the traffic was blocked for hours.

Jagan Mohan Reddy's bus yatra reached Paper Mill Centre via Azad Chowk and Devi Chowk and Gokavaram bus stand. At Azad Chowk, the CM was welcomed by Muslims in large numbers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X