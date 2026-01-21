CM Chandrababu Highlights Andhra Pradesh’s Investment Push at Davos

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who is attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, had a packed third day, marked by interactions with leading national and international media representatives.

In informal discussions with Tim Howat of Time, Jeanette Rodriguez of Bloomberg, Alok Nair of Business Today, and Ayush Ailawadi of NDTV, the Chief Minister outlined Andhra Pradesh’s industrial development strategy and policy priorities.

Naidu described the WEF as a powerful platform for attracting global investments and understanding emerging trends across sectors. He recalled using the forum earlier to brand both the undivided Andhra Pradesh and the present state, stating that effective branding attracts investment, drives development and enables welfare for the poor. He cited former Singapore President Lee Kuan Yew and former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad as his inspirations, adding that optimism, ambitious goal-setting and continuous effort define his leadership approach. He said he consistently encourages the youth to adopt the same mindset.

The Chief Minister said the state has adopted a “Speed of Doing Business” model, going beyond the traditional “Ease of Doing Business”, to ensure faster approvals for industries. He explained that incentives are being routed through escrow accounts and monitored in real time, from approval to production. He highlighted Google’s decision to set up operations in Visakhapatnam as a major milestone, crediting IT Minister Nara Lokesh for initiating and closely following up on discussions soon after the government assumed office.

Naidu said technology-driven reforms are transforming agriculture, with the state implementing a comprehensive agritech policy. He noted that Andhra Pradesh has already begun work on green energy and green ammonia production, with agreements in place to export green ammonia to international markets. He added that reforms in sectors such as technology, telecommunications, power, aviation and national highways have significantly altered India’s growth trajectory over the past three decades, creating new opportunities for the youth.

On the capital city, the Chief Minister said Amaravati is being developed as a future-ready city with a grand vision, designed as a technology-driven, green and blue urban centre. He emphasised the government’s focus on tourism and revealed plans to establish a Global Leadership Centre in the state. According to him, Andhra Pradesh’s policies, ideas and swift decision-making are receiving recognition nationally and internationally, with global industry closely watching developments in the state.

Naidu also highlighted India’s demographic advantage, noting that unlike countries such as China and Japan, India does not face an ageing population challenge. He said India’s skilled human resources and technological capabilities are key strengths, pointing out that the country has transitioned from importing electronics to exporting them. He added that double-digit economic growth, once considered unrealistic, has now become a reality for India.