  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

CM Chandrababu lauds record distribution of e-cycles in Kuppam

  • Created On:  31 Jan 2026 2:33 PM IST
CM Chandrababu lauds record distribution of e-cycles in Kuppam
X

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced a historic achievement in Kuppam, where 5,555 e-cycles were distributed. He took part in and addressed the 'Praja Vedika' programme, which is dedicated to serving the poor.

Naidu stated that the people had cast their votes for the cycle symbol, demonstrating what real development entails. Prior to the event, an e-cycle rally was organised from Sivapuram to the Praja Vedika venue, with the Chief Minister riding an e-cycle to arrive at the event.

Tags

Chandrababu NaiduKuppame-cycles distributionPraja Vedika programmeAndhra Pradesh developmentTDPwelfare schemesgreen mobilitycycle rally
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Cummins ruled out as Australia make two changes in T20 WC squad

Cummins ruled out as Australia make two changes in T20 WC squad

National News

More
Share it
X