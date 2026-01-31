CM Chandrababu lauds record distribution of e-cycles in Kuppam

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced a historic achievement in Kuppam, where 5,555 e-cycles were distributed. He took part in and addressed the 'Praja Vedika' programme, which is dedicated to serving the poor.

Naidu stated that the people had cast their votes for the cycle symbol, demonstrating what real development entails. Prior to the event, an e-cycle rally was organised from Sivapuram to the Praja Vedika venue, with the Chief Minister riding an e-cycle to arrive at the event.