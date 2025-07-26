CM Chandrababu to embark on five-day investment mission to Singapore

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is set to embark on a five-day visit to Singapore, commencing late tonight. According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, Naidu will depart from Hyderabad at 11 pm on Saturday, July 26, and is expected to arrive at Singapore airport at 6 am on the following day.

Joined by Ministers Nara Lokesh, TG Bharat, and P. Narayana, along with officials from various departments, Naidu aims to promote Brand AP and attract foreign investments during this overseas mission.

The Chief Minister will participate in the Telugu Diaspora from Southeast Asia programme on the first day of his visit. The event, organised by the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu (AP NRT) association, is expected to draw around 1,500 delegates, including Telugu industrialists and representatives from companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand.

Key discussions will centre on creating job opportunities for unemployed youth from Andhra Pradesh, both domestically and internationally. The meeting will also explore ways to engage the Telugu community abroad in the development of the state and initiatives such as the Zero Poverty P-4 programme. Additionally, Naidu and his team will address strategies to enhance exports from Andhra Pradesh and promote skill development to increase job opportunities for the youth.

The delegation will also undertake visits to various infrastructural and logistical facilities, including sports complexes and ports, to assess potential collaborations and investments.