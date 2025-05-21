CM Chandrababu to visits Chittoor to attend Gangamma Jatara

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit Chittoor district today alongside his family. His itinerary includes a visit to Kuppam, where he will attend the Gangamma Jatara. During the festivities, CM Naidu will offer traditional silk garments to the goddess Prasanna Tirupati.

In preparation for this visit, the Chief Minister's wife and family members have also made plans to present silk clothing to the presiding deity of the Tirupati Sri Gangamamba Temple. Senior officials, including Government Whip and MLC Kancherla Srikanth, District Collector Sumit Kumar, and Superintendent of Police Manikantha Chandolu, have conducted a thorough review of the arrangements for the occasion.

To ensure the safety and security of the Chief Minister, authorities have reviewed the Advanced Security Licensing (ASL) policies and established a helipad on the grounds of Dravidian University. Additionally, the Collector and Superintendent of Police have put traffic regulations and security measures in place at the Prasanna Gangamma Temple. Following his visit, CM Chandrababu Naidu is expected to return to Amaravati in the evening.