  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National
News

Global visa application centre in Bhubaneswar

  • Created On:  16 Dec 2025 10:29 AM IST

Bhubaneswar: The capital city Bhubaneswar will soon get a global visa application centre after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday approved a proposal in this regard, officials said.

The proposed centre will operate from Babasaheb Ambedkar Bus Terminal building at Baramunda, where the State government will provide 3,000 square feet of space, according to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). Currently, people from Odisha have to travel to cities such as Kolkata, Delhi and Hyderabad to obtain international visas, the CMO said.

‘’The people of the State have been demanding the establishment of a visa centre in Bhubaneswar for a long time.

Keeping this in mind, the Chief Minister has taken this important decision,’’ the release said.

Tags

Global Visa Application CentreBhubaneswarMohan Charan MajhiOdisha GovernmentBaramunda
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Surge in Overseas Trips Spurs Growth in India’s International Travel Insurance Demand

Surge in Overseas Trips Spurs Growth in India’s International Travel Insurance Demand

National News

More
Share it
X