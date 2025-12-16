Global visa application centre in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The capital city Bhubaneswar will soon get a global visa application centre after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday approved a proposal in this regard, officials said.

The proposed centre will operate from Babasaheb Ambedkar Bus Terminal building at Baramunda, where the State government will provide 3,000 square feet of space, according to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). Currently, people from Odisha have to travel to cities such as Kolkata, Delhi and Hyderabad to obtain international visas, the CMO said.

‘’The people of the State have been demanding the establishment of a visa centre in Bhubaneswar for a long time.

Keeping this in mind, the Chief Minister has taken this important decision,’’ the release said.