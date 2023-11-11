  • Menu
AP CM Jagan condoles death of Chandramohan

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the passing away of veteran film star Chandra Mohan, who carved a niche for...

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the passing away of veteran film star Chandra Mohan, who carved a niche for himself in numerous films working under great directors and production houses.



The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

X