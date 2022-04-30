CM giving equal priority to welfare, development: Peddireddi

Anantapur: Minister for Power, Forests, Science and Technology and Mines and Geology and District In-charge Minister Pedireddi Ramachandra Reddy after participating in the District Review Committee meeting here on Friday, assured the people's representatives of action on the issues and problems raised by them by taking up with the appropriate authorities at the State-level while some issues will be sorted out at the level of the Collector.

The in-charge Minister directed the officials concerned to work with the MLAs, MLCs and MPs during their constituency tours and review the implementation of the government flagship programmes.

Peddireddi responding on the complaint of people's representatives that the climate based crop insurance implemented in the district did not benefit the farmers, suggested implementation of crop productivity based insurance. He asked the District Collector to take up the issue with the Agriculture commissioner.

He also suggested the RBKs to promote castor oil crop as alternative to groundnut in the district. Castor oil seeds should be made available with the RBKs. By early procurement of groundnut, seeds availability can be ensured.

The Minister asked the water resources officials to prepare a detailed report on the status of irrigation projects in the district. He would also arrange a meeting with state level irrigation officials at Vijayawada. Also notices should be served to AIIB work contractors and cancel tenders and call for fresh tenders.

Responding to queries by the media, Peddireddi said that this was his first DRC meeting where people's representatives had apprised him several problems pertaining to the district. He assured all concerned that all the issues raised at the meeting will be resolved. Most of the issues can be sorted out at the level of the Collector while a couple of issues will be taken up at the State-level. The issues that have financial implications which needed interventions at the Chief Minister level will be placed before the government, he assured.

Peddireddi said that development and welfare are like the two eyes of the Chief Minister.

The Minister clarified that there were no power cuts in the State except due to technical reasons now and then. Only for industries there are power interruptions. He assured 7-hour uninterrupted supply to farmers. "For Telangana State, they have the Singereni coal mines but for AP state we have none. Tenders have been called for supply of coal to AP to cater to State needs," he said.

The Minister said roads are the number one priority of the government. He said Rs 10,000 crore has been spent on all roads, highways, R&B and panchayat roads. A sum of Rs 1,100 crore was being spent on repairs. All road works will be completed before the arrival of monsoon, Peddireddi said. All district MLAs participated at the review meeting.