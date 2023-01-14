CM Jagan extends Sankranti greetings
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveying Bhogi and Sankranti greetings to Telugu people across the globe said the festival will bring people together in every village with festive mood
He wished that every family should celebrate the festival happily. The CM said that the Sankranti festival should make every family and house more prosperous.
