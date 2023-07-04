CM Jagan lays stone for Amul Chittoor dairy, lashes Naidu

Chittoor: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the revival project of Chittoor dairy on Tuesday. The dairy with a significant history became defunct two decades ago and became a political slogan for various parties assuring the people of reopening it. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also assured the same during his padayatra and now handed it over to the management of Amul Dairy to revive the industry with Rs.385 cr.





Later speaking at a public meeting in Chittoor police parade grounds, the CM said that the government has paid Rs.182 cr debts of the dairy and entered an agreement with the Amul to revive the defunct industry. It will also produce various milk products like cheese, butter, ice-creams etc., there after its revival.



At the public meeting, the CM lambasted former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu saying that he was responsible for the closure of Chittoor dairy which was running with good profits. Naidu tried to see that the dairy gets losses gradually to benefit his own dairy Heritage, he alleged. During his entire speech, he devoted most of the time to criticise Naidu’s rule and went on to say that he had nothing to claim what good he had done for his native Chittoor district during his tenure.

The CM later proceeded to lay stone for the CMC hospital and college building at Cheerlapalli on the outskirts of Chittoor. Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, K Narayana Swamy, RK Roja, Usha Sricharan, Sidiri Appalaraju, Chittoor MLA J Srinivasulu, Collector Shan Mohan and others were present.