CM Jagan puts pattas distribution on fast track, stresses on quality

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to expedite distribution of house site pattas. During the review held at camp office here on 'Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu' (houses to all the poor) on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said the distribution of pattas should be completed soon and the distribution of title deeds of the houses would be a continuous process. He reiterated that all eligible applications should be cleared within 90 days. Volunteers and staff of the village secretariats must complete physical verification within 12 days of receiving the application for the house site, he said adding beneficiaries should be identified through social audit.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to take steps to ensure uniformity and quality in the structures and to furnish full details on facilities provided and their mode of construction in a colony. Internet facility should be provided in YSR Jagananna colonies and appropriate arrangements should be made in this regard. He said bio mining should be conducted for dumping yards and it should begin as soon as possible. Out of 30,06,673 house site pattas, distribution of 26,21,049 pattas is completed, accounting for 87.17 per cent, and distribution of sites was completed in 90.28 per cent of YSR Jagananna colonies.

The officials briefed the Chief Minister on the steps being taken to create infrastructure in the YSR Jagananna colonies. They said detailed project report regarding creation of infrastructure in would be completed by March 31 and various government departments were involved in it. They said, as directed by him, steps were being taken on structures like anganwadi centres, YSR clinics, primary health centres, schools, bus stops, etc., as per the population in the colonies.

Housing minister Cherukuvada Ranganatha Raju, chief commissioner for land administration Neerab Kumar Prasad, principal secretary for municipal and urban development Y Srilakshmi, principal secretary for housing Ajay Jain, principal secretary for revenue Usharani, principal advisor to the Chief Minister Nilam Sawhney and others were present.