CM Jagan Reddy warns SVBC Chairman Prudhvi Raj for casteist remarks on farmers

If the reports are to believed, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has said to have expressed his resentment over SVBC Chairman Balireddy Prudhvi Raj for his insensitive comments on Amaravati farmers.

The SVBC chairman who visited Ongole last week has spoke to media stating that the state development is possible only with the decentralization of capitals. On this occasion, Prudhvi made insensitive remarks on protesting farmers terming them to paid artists and attributing the caste to the movement. This has raged a severe uproar from all sections of farmers.

Actor and YSRCP leader Posani Krishnamurali also criticized SVBC chairman Prudhvi Raj for his comments. However, Prudhvi served apologies to farmers of Amaravati.