CM Jagan to address public meeting in Tangutur today

Ongole: Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be addressing a public meeting in Tangutur of Kondapi Assembly constituency on Tuesday, informed the YSRCP leaders.
The YSRCP Ongole MP candidate Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and Kondapi MLA candidate Dr Audimulapu Suresh conducted an emergency meeting at the YSRCP office in Tangutur on Monday and discussed the arrangements for Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tour with the leaders from the Jarugumalli, Tangutur, Kondapi, Ponnalur, Singarayakonda and Marripudi mandals.
Meanwhile, senior TDP leader Nandamuri Balakrishna is scheduled to participate in the election campaign in support of the Kondapi and Santhanuthalapadu candidates.
Balakrishna would speak in the public meeting at Marripudi of Kondapi Assembly constituency along with the Assembly candidate Dr Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy and later in Santhanuthalapadu along with the local Assembly candidate BN Vijay Kumar. He will halt in Ongole for the night.
At around 4 pm in Ongole, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh is scheduled to address Yuva Galam meeting. Lokesh will be interacting with the youth and sharing his plans for youth empowerment in the TDP government.
The district TDP leaders are busy in making arrangements for the tours of Balakrishna and Lokesh and for their success.