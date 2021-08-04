CM Jagan to launch Paccha Thoranam today

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch Jagananna Paccha Thoranam-Vanamahotsavam 2021 by planting a sapling at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri, on Thursday. Minister for forests and environment Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that the state government has brought the ambitious programme with an objective of protecting the environment and balancing the climatic conditions by planting more trees in the state. The government planted 33.23 crore saplings in the last two years, and under this programme, more saplings will be planted with the same enthusiasm, he said.

The minister said that the programme was initiated to make Green Andhra Pradesh and urged public to take part in this initiative keeping future generations in view. Further, the government is planting 75 lakh saplings under NREGA, and even taking up the initiative under Nadu-Nedu programmes. Srinivasa Reddy said that the government was committed to promote 33 per cent greenery in line with the National Forest Policy, thereby achieving ecological balance, prioritising the conservation of forests and promotion of greenery in the state.