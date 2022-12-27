CM Jagan to visit Yerragondapalem today

Ongole (Prakasam District): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will console the family members of MAUD Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh at Yerragondapalem on Tuesday.

The Minsiter's mother and Dr Samuel George Educational Institutions chairperson Audimulapu Theresamma died at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday night. She worked as a teacher and headmistress of Zilla Parishad Girls Highs School in Markapuram. Along with her husband Sr Samuel George, she established a number of educational institutions in Kurnool and Prakasam districts.

George and Theresamma have five children including two sons, and one of them is Dr Suresh, MAUD Minister while the other son Dr Satish is the secretary of Dr Samuel George Educational Institutions.

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Yerragondapalem at 11 am to offer floral tributes to Theresamma and console the family members. Local party cadre is making arrangements for the CM's tour.