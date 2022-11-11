CM kneeling before Modi to save himself from cases: CPI

Tirupati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy genuflecting before Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save himself from the cases, CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna said while criticising the CM for going all out misusing government machinery for mobilising crowds for Modi meeting in Vizag.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, the CPI senior leader alleged that the CM deployed 3,000 officials, splurging crores of government money for mobilising three lakh people to make PM Modi meeting a success while conveniently forgetting to take the issues like Visakha railway zone, Kadapa steel plant and other assurances made by the Centre at the time of state bifurcation to Modi's notice. "Even on Vizag steel plant which was achieved after a long fight, he is keeping mum and going to the extent of indiscriminate arrests of plant workers and others protesting PM visit," he said, declaring that his party will not be cowed down by such arm twisting tactics and is organising state wide protests against Modi visit.

"Modi betrayed us by denying Special Category Status (SCS) to the state and Jagan is not lagging behind as he too went back on his promise to get SCS provided people give his party 20 MP seats but now his party has 31 MPs, including in Rajya Sabha," he said daring Jagan to ask Modi to spell out what he (PM) did to the state in terms of fulfilling bifurcation promises.

Continuing his tirade against CM Jagan, the CPI leader alleged he has links with liquor mafia and received a kickback of Rs 9,000 crore through his party MP V Vijayasai Reddy's close relative who was arrested and wondered why the CBI shut its eyes on all these scams.

Strongly condemning the preventive arrests in Vizag on the eve of PM visit, he said it only reveals how Jagan was bending backwards to please Modi for his political survival.

Later, Ramakrishna took part in a protest programme held against PM Modi's visit to the state. Holding placards with 'Modi go back' slogan, Ramakrishna along with party leaders, including state secretariat member P Haranatha Reddy, district secretary Murali, city secretary Viswanath participated in the protest rally. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the people and the opposition parties in the state, particularly Jana Sena chief, should realise the fact that PM Modi betrayed AP and come out openly against him.