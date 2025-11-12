CM launches projects worth Rs 600 cr in Tirupati

Tirupati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday reiterated that attracting investments and generating employment for youth remain top priorities of the State government. He was speaking ahead of the 30th Partnership Summit after inaugurating 3XPER Innoventure Limited and laying the virtual foundation stone for DammuBioFuels Private Limited’s grain-based modern distillery plant in Tirupati district.

Addressing the gathering at Palachur village in Pellakur mandal, the Chief Minister said these new projects would mark a new phase of industrial growth, job creation, and economic progress for Andhra Pradesh. The 3XPER Innoventure Limited’s state-of-the-art pharma Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) facility, established with an investment of Rs 137 crore, will provide high-quality drug discovery, manufacturing, and product development services for domestic and global markets.

The project is expected to create over 175 direct jobs and several indirect employment opportunities in logistics, hospitality, and allied sectors.

Naidu also laid stone for DammuBio Fuels’ Rs 245 crore grain-based distillery plant at Palachur, which will provide direct and indirect employment to around 145 people. The project will play a major role in promoting rural development and clean energy production, aligning with India’s biofuel mission and efforts toward environmental sustainability.

In a boost to tourism sector, the Chief Minister inaugurated Staarturn Hotels LLP – Courtyard by Marriott in Tirupati. Built with an investment of Rs 220 crore, the hotel features 130 rooms with modern amenities to cater to pilgrims and tourists. Naidu said the project would enhance Tirupati’s reputation as a premier destination and contribute significantly to the hospitality sector.

Ministers, senior officials, and public representatives attended the events held in Tirupati district.