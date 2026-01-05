CM Naidu, Jagan hail the milestone

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday greeted the people on the occasion of the validation flight conducted at the upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport. As part of preparations for commercial operations, GMR Aero-led GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited (GVIAL) conducted a validation flight at the greenfield airport near Visakhapatnam. "On the auspicious occasion of the successful experimental landing of the first flight at the Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport, special greetings to the people of North Andhra," the CM said in a post on 'X'.

Naidu said the experimental landing marked significant progress in the Bhogapuram airport project, which was initiated during the NDA government's tenure between 2014 and 2019. He said the remaining works would be completed by June and thanked the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for expediting the airport's completion. Naidu said enhanced connectivity and increased international investments across ports, highways, airports and the IT sector would transform North Andhra's development trajectory and economic prospects. Similarly, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the first flight landing marked a major milestone for Vision Vizag, adding that Andhra Pradesh was accelerating on its growth runway. Congratulating the GMR Group, Reddy said expedited permissions, timely approvals and land acquisition, including rehabilitation and resettlement with an outlay of nearly Rs 960 crore during his tenure between 2019 and 2024, had laid a strong foundation for steady progress. "As the first flight prepares to land in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh accelerates on its growth runway, marking a significant milestone for Vision Vizag," he said in a post on 'X'.