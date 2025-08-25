CM Naidu likely to visit Anantapur in Sept

Anantapur: In view of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s proposed visit to Anantapur district in the first week of September, senior district officials conducted inspections of potential venues.

District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V, and District Superintendent of Police P Jagadish examined multiple sites on Sunday evening to finalize arrangements for the Chief Minister’s tour.

The officials first inspected two locations near Kandukuru in Anantapur Rural Mandal along the Anantapur-Kadiri National Highway.

Later, they visited another site at the MIG Layout in Rapthadu Mandal, located along the Anantapur-Bengaluru National Highway.

Subsequently, the team inspected a site near Kanumpalli village in Garladinne Mandal, adjacent to the Anantapur-Hyderabad National Highway.

Considering the possibility of a large public turnout during the Chief Minister’s visit, the Collector directed the RDO and Tahsildars to identify additional suitable locations closer to Anantapur town.

To ensure smooth traffic flow during the event, the Collector instructed village revenue officers (VROs) and village surveyors to prepare sketches of the proposed sites and submit them at the earliest. He emphasized the need to finalize the venue quickly to enable timely arrangements.

The inspection was attended by Anantapur RDO Keshavanayudu, DSP Venkatesulu, Tahsildars Harikumar (Anantapur), Mohan Rao (Anantapur Rural), and Eramma (Garladinne), along with SI Vijay Kumar and other officials. The Chief Minister’s visit is expected to attract widespread public participation, making logistical preparedness a top priority for the district administration.