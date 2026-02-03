CM Naidu’s efforts brought Budget gains to AP: Minister

Penukonda: BC, EWS Welfare, Handlooms and Textiles Minister S Savitha credited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu entirely for the Central government’s priority and substantial allocations to Andhra Pradesh in the Union Budget.

Speaking at a press conference at her camp office in Penukonda on Monday, she highlighted the Chief Minister’s frequent Delhi visits and meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and other Union Ministers as key to securing favourable outcomes for the State.

Describing the Budget as progressive and inclusive, Savitha said it benefits all sections of society. The income tax exemption raised to Rs 12 lakh and standard deduction increased to Rs 75,000 will provide significant relief to salaried employees, with middle-income earners saving Rs 60,000 to Rs 1 lakh annually. She welcomed the Centre’s decision to establish girls’ hostels in every district to boost girls’ education and the proposal for ‘She Marts’ at mandal level, which will generate employment for rural women and promote local products.

The Minister outlined major allocations: Rs 500 crore for rural roads, Rs 350 crore for roads and bridges, Rs 800 crore for drinking water and sewerage, Rs 3,320 crore for the Polavaram project, and Rs 1,128.91 crore for Amaravati. She also noted a strong push for handloom and textile sector with mega textile parks proposed at Dharmavaram, Pithapuram, and Mangalagiri. Additionally, bullet train corridors will pass through Andhra Pradesh, with stations planned at Duddabanda and Hindupur in Rayalaseema, promising major economic growth for the region.