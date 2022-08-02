CM responds positively on slab system in granite industries

Ongole (Prakasam District): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed to prepare a GO for the implementation of slab system for granite industries and responded in favour of the requests of ZP Chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, informed Darsi former MLA Dr Buchepalli Sivaprasad.

Buchepalli Sivaprasad family met the Chief Minister in his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday. ZP chairperson Venkayamma and Sivaprasad reminded the CM the promise he had given during his padayatra in Chimakurthy and requested the CM to introduce slab system for granite industries for their survival. They also requested for funds to the DPRC building, name Mogiligundala Reservoir being constructed at Sivarampuram in Tallur mandal after former MLA Buchepalli Subbareddy.

Responding to their requests, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered to prepare a GO to introduce slab system for granite industries, and responded positively to other requests also, said B Sivaprasad in a statement. The CM also agreed to inaugurate the statues of Buchepalli Subbareddy and YS Rajasekhara Reddy in Chimakurthy soon, he added.