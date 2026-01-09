Amit Shah Launches NSG’s National IED Data Platform, Calls It Next-Generation Shield Against Terrorism.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated the National IED Data Management Platform developed by the National Security Guard, describing it as a next-generation security shield against terrorism and a major step towards preventing bomb-related attacks across the country.

The digital platform is designed to systematically collect, analyse and share data related to Improvised Explosive Devices, including their design, components, triggering mechanisms and patterns of use. Officials said the system will enable better coordination among central and state security agencies, strengthen intelligence-led operations and help security forces anticipate and neutralise IED threats more effectively.

Addressing the launch event, Amit Shah said the platform would play a crucial role in building a comprehensive deterrence framework against all forms of bombings, whether linked to terrorism, insurgency or organised crime. He noted that timely data sharing and advanced analysis are critical in staying ahead of evolving terror tactics.

The Home Minister also underlined the role of the NSG in strengthening India’s internal security architecture and said the new platform reflects the government’s focus on leveraging technology to enhance counter-terror capabilities. Security agencies across the country are expected to be integrated with the system in phases to ensure real-time access to critical IED-related intelligence.