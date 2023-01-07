CM sanctions Rs 10,000 pension to ailing baby

Amalapuram (Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District): District Collector Himanshu Shukla stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sanctioned an amount of Rs 10,000 per month to a two-and-a-half years old baby Honey, who is suffering from Gaucher's disease.

He handed over the first social security pension of Rs 10,000 to the baby and her parents at the Collectorate here on Friday. He said that when CM Jagan came to Nakka Rameswaram village of Allavaram mandal in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, the baby's parents Koppadi Rambabu and Naga Lakshmi stopped the CM's convoy and submitted a representation about the disease of their daughter. Immediately CM Jagan instructed the officials concerned to provide medical treatment to the baby.

Collector Himanshu Shukla and medical officials prepared the proposals for medical expenses and sent them to the government. On October 2, 2022, CM Jagan sanctioned Rs 1 crore for the future of the baby.

He said that she was sanctioned a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 under social security scheme. The Collector gave assurance of providing free education in Delhi Public School at Amalapuram.

Honey's parents expressed their gratitude to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for sanctioning such a huge amount of Rs 1 crore and pension of Rs 10,000 per month. They expressed their heartfelt thanks to the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Collector Himanshu Shukla.