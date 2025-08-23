Live
CM seeks Rs 5,000 crore additional funds for AP
Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Friday seeking additional central financial assistance for ongoing developmental projects in Andhra Pradesh. During the meeting, the Chief Minister submitted a representation seeking allocation of an additional Rs 5,000 crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme. He highlighted that the state has so far received Rs 2,010 crore under the scheme.
Besides, the Chief Minister requested the immediate release of Rs 250 crore under the Single Nodal Agency (SNA Sparsh) incentive scheme for the 2024-25 financial year, for which the state government has already submitted proposals.
Chandrababu Naidu welcomed the Central government’s ‘Purvodaya’ scheme, aimed at the integrated development of eastern states, stating that Andhra Pradesh stands to benefit significantly. He urged the Centre to finalise the implementation modalities for the scheme at the earliest.