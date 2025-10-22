CM to boost women-led MSMEs with 100 product clusters

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced plans to elevate self-help groups (SHG) women’s enterprises to national and international prominence, targeting sectors including MSMEs, food processing, aquaculture, tourism, and industrial products. As part of the initiative, the state government will establish up to 100 product clusters to provide infrastructure, marketing support, and streamlined access to finance for women-led businesses.

Speaking at a review of the SERP and Mepma departments at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the Chief Minister stressed quick loan disbursal to self-help groups and strict field-level monitoring to ensure that credit reaches beneficiaries without delay. He directed officials to provide marketing and technology support to scale women’s enterprises and enhance their visibility in high-value markets.

Highlighting the financial potential of Dwcra women, Naidu noted that their per capita income currently stands at Rs 1.45 lakh, and IT adoption has further boosted earnings. He set a target to create one lakh women entrepreneurs and integrate them into high-growth sectors. “We are focused on identifying talent, utilising local resources, and leveraging technology to build sustainable MSMEs led by women,” he said.

The Chief Minister proposed innovative ventures, including Starbucks-style Araku coffee and millet outlets, along with experimental initiatives such as drone-based delivery, seaweed culture, and home-stay tourism, with SHG products integrated into these value chains.

He also praised the financial discipline of SHG women, who collectively save Rs 20,739 crore, with over 99 per cent repaying bank loans on time. He suggested a fund management framework to optimise the use of their savings and credit for investment in new ventures.

In a digital push, the Chief Minister launched the Mepma-Mana Mitra app, offering eight services for SHGs and the Pragnya app for virtual training.

He also released the annual Avani report, highlighting Mepma’s achievements and programmes. Officials from SERP and Mepma attended the review.