CM to distribute pensions at Yellamanda today

Guntur: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit Yellamanda village of Narasaraopet mandal in Palnadu district on Tuesday.

He will distribute pensions under NTR Bharosa Scheme to the beneficiaries and interact with them. He will address a public meeting. He will also address the Palnadu district MLAs at a meeting in which the district in-charge minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar will participate.

Later, Naidu will proceed to the hill shrine o Kotappakonda and perform special pujas to the presiding deity Sri Trikoteswara Swamy.

Palnadu District Collector P Arun Babu, Inspector General of Police Sarvashresth Tripathi and SP Kanchi Srinivasa Rao reviewed the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit at Yellamanda village. They conducted a VVIP convoy trial run. Sar-vashresth Tripathi reviewed the security arrangements at Kodanda Ramalayam Kalyana Mandapam. Police depart-ment deployed three Additional SPs, seven DSPs, 30 CIs, 99 SIs, 177 ASIs, 320 constables, 44 women constables, 23 women home guards and 136 special forces on security duty. The senior officials also reviewed arrangements at the hel-ipad also. They visited VVIPs’ visiting places also.