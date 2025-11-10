CM to virtually inaugurate, lay stones for Kurnool projects

Kurnool: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will virtually inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several key projects across Kurnool district on November 11. District Collector Dr A Siri has instructed officials to make all necessary arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the programs.

On Sunday, Dr Siri conducted a teleconference with the Joint Collector, Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs), APIIC Zonal Manager, officials from the Industries Department, Airport Director, and Tourism Officer to review the progress of arrangements. She informed the officials that the Chief Minister will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects related to APIIC, the Airport, and Tourism departments during the virtual event.

The Collector directed the concerned officials to make suitable arrangements at the respective project sites, including facilities for live interaction between the Chief Minister and beneficiaries or stakeholders at one of the project locations. She emphasized the need to invite all dignitaries as per protocol and coordinate effectively to ensure the programs proceed without hindrance. Dr. Siri also instructed the RDOs of Kurnool, Pattikonda, and Adoni to oversee local arrangements and facilitate active participation of beneficiaries and stakeholders.

The Collector further directed officials to ensure the installation of plaques, internet connectivity, LED screens, and live streaming facilities at all venues. She also instructed the officers of APIIC, Tourism, Airport, and Information Departments, along with district informatics officers, to coordinate for technical arrangements. The teleconference was attended by Joint Collector Nurul Khameer, Kurnool RDO Sandeep Kumar, Pattikonda RDO Bharat Nayak, Adoni RDO Ajay Kumar, Airport Director Vidyasagar, APIIC Zonal Manager Madhusudhan Reddy, and other officials.