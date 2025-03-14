CM to visit Tanuku tomorrow

Rajamahendravaram : Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu would visit Tanuku of West Godavari district on Saturday as part of the ‘Swarna Andhra–Swachh Andhra’ initiative. During his visit, he will participate in an interactive session with approximately 300 party representatives at the Polytechnic College auditorium.

Following this, the CM will address a public meeting at the Zilla Parishad School premises. He will also visit exhibition stalls showcasing eco-friendly alternatives to plastic. Additionally, he will take part in the Praja Vedika programme, where he will receive petitions from the public.

The Chief Minister’s Office, along with the security department, will finalise the locations for the stalls and the Praja Vedika event after a thorough inspection.