  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM to visit Tanuku tomorrow

CM to visit Tanuku tomorrow
x
Highlights

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu would visit Tanuku of West Godavari district on Saturday as part of the ‘Swarna Andhra–Swachh Andhra’ initiative.

Rajamahendravaram : Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu would visit Tanuku of West Godavari district on Saturday as part of the ‘Swarna Andhra–Swachh Andhra’ initiative. During his visit, he will participate in an interactive session with approximately 300 party representatives at the Polytechnic College auditorium.

Following this, the CM will address a public meeting at the Zilla Parishad School premises. He will also visit exhibition stalls showcasing eco-friendly alternatives to plastic. Additionally, he will take part in the Praja Vedika programme, where he will receive petitions from the public.

The Chief Minister’s Office, along with the security department, will finalise the locations for the stalls and the Praja Vedika event after a thorough inspection.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick