CM Y S Jagan reaches Idupulapaya

Kadapa: As part of his two day visit, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived here on Tuesday. The Chief Minister landed at Kadapa airport at 4.45 pm with his wife YS Bharathi, and officials in a special flight. Later, he left for Idupulapaya by helicopter.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy, Myduku MLA S Raghurami Reddy, District Collector Ch Harikiran and others received the Chief Minister at the airport.

He will pay tributes to his father Y S Rajasekhar Reddy at YSR Memorial at Idupulapaya on September 2 on the occasion of his death anniversary.

Meanwhile, in the wake of Covid-19, police ensured all precautionary measures as per Standard Operational Protocol (SOP) procedure during the Chief Minister's visit.