X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM Y S Jagan reaches Idupulapaya

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha receiving Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at Kadapa airport on Tuesday
x

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha receiving Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at Kadapa airport on Tuesday

Highlights

As part of his two day visit, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived here on Tuesday

Kadapa: As part of his two day visit, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived here on Tuesday. The Chief Minister landed at Kadapa airport at 4.45 pm with his wife YS Bharathi, and officials in a special flight. Later, he left for Idupulapaya by helicopter.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy, Myduku MLA S Raghurami Reddy, District Collector Ch Harikiran and others received the Chief Minister at the airport.

He will pay tributes to his father Y S Rajasekhar Reddy at YSR Memorial at Idupulapaya on September 2 on the occasion of his death anniversary.

Meanwhile, in the wake of Covid-19, police ensured all precautionary measures as per Standard Operational Protocol (SOP) procedure during the Chief Minister's visit.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X