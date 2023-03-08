CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy committed to women empowerment

Chittoor: Out of 13 Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha chairmen nominated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the State, 10 are women candidates mostly from BCs, pointed out N Madhubala, chairperson of Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha, Chittoor, Tirupati and Annamayya districts.

Encouraged by the support being extended by the Chief Minister for women empowerment, number of activities have been taken up for the development of women in various sectors in Chittoor district, she said.

Speaking on the eve of International Women's Day celebrations, she said that she was committed to developing the libraries. Efforts are on to resolve the issues of women librarians, she said.

In order to encourage learning habits among women, a women library was established in Chittoor, she stated. Referring to her achievements during the last one year, Madhubala said that the functioning of book deposit centres has been streamlined in Chittoor, Tirupati and Annamayya districts. Salary of the part-time librarians working at the book deposit centres has been hiked unprecedentedly.

A stage has been set for constructing permanent buildings to all the branch libraries. Computers, scanner and internet facilities were provided to all the branch libraries in the district.

Facial attendance has been introduced for all the staff. Fruitful efforts have been made for keeping the libraries clean and green. The literacy rate in the district has improved significantly.