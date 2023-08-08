Live
- PL Stock Report: Eris Lifesciences (ERIS IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Strong margin show; Focus on organic growth - BUY
- Security Transition: Assam Rifles Replaced By CRPF At Key Checkpoint in Manipur Amid Protests
- Massive fire breaks out at Kastuba school in Mulugu
- Heavy Gunfire Erupts Again In Manipur's Bishnupur District; Security Measures Intensify Amid Ongoing Concerns
- Tomato prices sees dip in prices in Hyderabad
- IIT Hyderabad: Another student ends life
- Visakhapatnam: Three die in a road accident
- Explosion takes place at petrol bunk in Bilkavolu of East Godavari, no casualties
- The rhythmic beats
- Srikakulam: Municipal workers demand regularisation of services
Just In
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lauds Kunavaram SI
Highlights
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy patted Kunavaram SI Venkatesh after locals informed him that the police officer played pro-active role in relief and rescue operations and in shifting nearly four to five thousand people to safer places from low-lying areas.
Kunavaram: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy patted Kunavaram SI Venkatesh after locals informed him that the police officer played pro-active role in relief and rescue operations and in shifting nearly four to five thousand people to safer places from low-lying areas.
The Chief Minister talked to the police officer who was on bandobust duty. He appreciated his work in line of duty and said his name would be recommend for a meritorious service medal.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS