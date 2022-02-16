CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy thanked for naming Krishna district after NTR

Tadepalli: The family members and close relatives of TDP founder and former Chief Minister late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao from Nimmakuru village met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Tuesday and thanked him for naming Krishna district after NTR, as promised during elections.



Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani), Pamarru MLA K Anil Kumar, Nandamuri Peda Venkateswara Rao, Nandamuri Jayasurya, Chigurupati Murali and many others were present at the meeting.