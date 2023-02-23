CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to release Rythu Bharosa input subsidy on Mar 27

Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will credit the input subsidy into the farmers' bank accounts at a programme to be held at Tenali Agriculture Market Yard premises on March 27.

Guntur district Collector Venugopala Reddy, Joint Collector G Rajakumari, Tenali Sub-Collector Geethanjali Sharma and MLA Annabathuni Siva Kumar on Wednesday visited Tenali AMC premises and reviewed the arrangements. They visited Taluka junior site for setting up the helipad. The Collector directed the officials to set up green rooms, tents and barricades. He instructed them to involve volunteers in making the arrangements.

Tenali Municipal Commissioner Jaswantha Rao, DMHO Dr Sravan Kumar, Tenali DSP Sravanthi Roy, Tahsildar K Ravi Babu, joint director of agriculture N Venkateswarulu were present on the occasion.