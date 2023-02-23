  • Menu
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to release Rythu Bharosa input subsidy on Mar 27

District Collector M Venugopal Reddy, Joint Collector G Rajakumari, SP Arif Hafeez, Tenali Sub-collector Geethanjali Sarma and MLA Annabathuni Siva Kumar reviewing arrangements for the CMs visit, at Tenali Agriculture Market Yard on Wednesday
District Collector M Venugopal Reddy, Joint Collector G Rajakumari, SP Arif Hafeez, Tenali Sub-collector Geethanjali Sarma and MLA Annabathuni Siva Kumar reviewing arrangements for the CM's visit, at Tenali Agriculture Market Yard on Wednesday

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will credit the input subsidy into the farmers' bank accounts at a programme to be held at Tenali Agriculture Market Yard premises on March 27.

Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will credit the input subsidy into the farmers' bank accounts at a programme to be held at Tenali Agriculture Market Yard premises on March 27.

Guntur district Collector Venugopala Reddy, Joint Collector G Rajakumari, Tenali Sub-Collector Geethanjali Sharma and MLA Annabathuni Siva Kumar on Wednesday visited Tenali AMC premises and reviewed the arrangements. They visited Taluka junior site for setting up the helipad. The Collector directed the officials to set up green rooms, tents and barricades. He instructed them to involve volunteers in making the arrangements.

Tenali Municipal Commissioner Jaswantha Rao, DMHO Dr Sravan Kumar, Tenali DSP Sravanthi Roy, Tahsildar K Ravi Babu, joint director of agriculture N Venkateswarulu were present on the occasion.

