CM YS Jagan orders provision of basic infrastructure in all colonies

Vijayawada: Stating that the main objective of the government is to provide shelter for all people who don't own houses, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the housing department officials to provide basic infrastructure like electricity, drinking water and drainage system in all colonies by the time the construction of the houses is completed.

During a review on the housing at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday, the Chief Minister directed the officials to constantly monitor the construction of the houses for which government has already spent Rs 5,655crore in the current fiscal.

Stressing the necessity of constant supervision on the construction of the houses, he said it would help the official machinery take follow up action periodically to achieve targets in the housing sector.

When the officials informed that every Saturday is being observed as Housing Day and inspection teams are visiting the layouts without fail on that particular day to supervise the progress of construction of the houses, the Chief Minister told them to upload the details of the visits on related websites.

While instructing the officials to complete the construction of houses well before the scheduled deadlines, he asked them to concentrate on the construction of houses for the people who have chosen the Option 3.

He directed them to identify the priority works in all layouts without compromising on the quality of construction by strict adherence to the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) which would be made available to construction teams. Quality control measures should be applied and quality evaluation tests conducted at every stage of the construction to ensure good quality of the houses.

When informed by the officials that the DPRs (detailed project reports) relating to the provision of basic infrastructure are ready, he suggested that by the time the construction of the houses is completed, they must be provided with all three basic facilities of drinking water, drainage and electricity while the works on other infrastructure can go on simultaneously.

The services of the engineering assistants in the village secretariats should be availed wherever necessary and they should be made partners in adherence to quality, he suggested.

Housing minister Jogi Ramesh, municipal administration minister Audimulapu Suresh, chief secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, APSHCL chairman D Dorababu, special CS (municipal administration and urban development) Y Sri Lakshmi, special CS (housing) Ajay Jain, special CS (energy) K Vijayanand, AP TIDCO MD Ch Sridhar, finance secretary K V V Satyanarayana, land administration secretary Imtiaz and special secretary (housing) Rahul Pandey were among those present.