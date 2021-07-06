CM YS Jagan preparing special action plan for industrialisation: Mekapati Goutham Reddy

Anantapur: Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has revealed that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is in the process of preparing an action plan for the industrialisation of the district to permanently put an end to migration of poor and jobless from the district to other metro cities. He added that the chief minister has special plans for the industrialisation of the district.

Speaking to media persons in connection with his visit to the Indus Genes Expressions Limited company of the US origin at Kodur village in Chilamattur mandal here on Monday, Goutham Reddy revealed that the Puttaparthi Airport will be reopened for commercial flight operations soon as discussions with the Trust authorities are on progress and that it was agreed in principle by the Trust authorities to reopen the airport for operating commercial flights.

The minister also revealed that he would develop the district as a Biotech Parks Hub. He said that Anantapur district has also been zeroed in for establishment of one of the three concept cities mooted by the government for the state.

A skill development centre also will soon be set up at Puttaparthi for upgrading the skills of jobless. The government has given administrative sanctions for the establishment of one skill development centre for every parliamentary constituency.

He said that funds will be sanctioned soon for the 30 skill development centres mooted for every parliamentary constituency. The youth, he said were losing employment opportunities due to lack of trade and job skills.

This problem will be addressed by the skill development centres as the climate is favorable in the state for establishment of new industries.

He said English speaking has become inevitable in software and other corporate jobs. He assured the early completion of MSME park, already under progress in 104 acres in Puttaparthi.