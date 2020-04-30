CM YS Jagan reviews on COVID-19 measures, appeals people not to discriminate patients

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that it was not appropriate to treat those who were infected with the coronavirus as untouchables. DGP Gautam Sawang has been ordered to take stringent action if the funerals of the deceased are prevented. CM Jagan on Thursday reviewed COVID-19 preventive measures. It was on this occasion that the incident of preventing the funeral of coronavirus patient has come up for the discussion.

It is inappropriate to discriminate against those who are in such circumstances instead should be shown affection and sympathy. It is not good to maltreat a corona infected person. CM Said not to create false propaganda. "The virus has a high impact on people with chronic diseases; taking proper precautions can prevent the epidemic, " Jagan said. Chief Minister Jagan has appealed to the public to please be kind to the corona patients.

Meanwhile, the state has recorded 71 new cases taking the tally to 1403 with 321 recovered cases and 31 fatal cases. The state has so far conducted tests for 94,558 samples, which is the first state to do so in the country.