CM YS Jagan urges Christians across the state to observe the Good Friday at home amid lockdown

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday has directed all the Christians across the to celebrate the Good Friday at their homes. YS Jagan who took to Twitter has wrote, "On the holy occasion of Good Friday & Easter, let's recall the teachings of Lord Christ to love and serve humankind, especially those in need. I urge you to observe Good Friday & celebrate Easter at home with your loved ones and pray for strength in these tough times."

"It's love for humanity, compassion for the helpless, forgiveness for the enemy, forbearance across the sky, and the unbridled sacrifice. These are the messages Jesus gave to humanity," Jagan said in another tweet.





Chief Minister has made this announcement in view of lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the state. Moreover, as it is necessary to maintain social distancing, YS Jagan has urged the Christians to celebrate the Good Friday and Easter at their homes.

Most of the people in different countries today offer prayers on the death anniversary of Jesus Christ on the Friday before Easter Sunday. This is an observance that involves people fasting and praying. All the church services would be held from morning to afternoon, usually around noon or midday to 3 pm, to remember the time when t Jesus hung on the cross. Processions are held in many countries such as India, Italy, Malta, the Philippines, and Spain.