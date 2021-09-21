CM YS Jagan wins people's trust by fulfilling poll promises: Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Nellore: YSR Congress district convener and Sarvepalli legislator Kakani Govardhan Reddy claimed that the party has been strengthened at gross-roots level when compared to 2019 elections.

Addressing media at the party office here on Monday, he said the party had bagged 46 ZPTC seats in the district creating a record.

He also said the party has bagged more than 90 per cent of seats in Gram Panchayat and municipal elections. He said the results of Panchayat and Municipal polls made it clear that people were not supporting the TDP.

The present victory was an appreciation for good governance which is mainly welfare-oriented and added that the Chief Minister has gained people's trust by fulfilling election promises, he added.

"TDP, with the help of former SEC, has indulged in several political conspiracies for conducting the local body polls. The former SEC has also postponed local body polls citing Covid as a reason favouring the TDP," alleged Govardhan Reddy.