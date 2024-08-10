CMR launches its 32nd showroom at Karimnagar

Visakhapatnam : The largest textile trading company in Telugu states CMR shopping mall inaugurated its 32nd showroom at market road at Karimnagar on Friday by Bhoom Reddy of Bhoom Reddy Hospitals.

Chairman of Chalmeda Ananda Rao Institute of Medical Sciences Chalmeda Lakshmi Narasimha Rao, representatives of Bhoom Reddy Hospitals Dr V Suryanarayana Reddy, V Rama Devi and V Suryanarayana Reddy attended as chief guests.

President of Arya Vysya Kendram Chidura Suresh was the first purchaser in the new showroom.

Speaking on the occasion, founder chairman of the CMR Group Mavuri Venkata Ramana said his organisation has been encouraged by the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the past 40 years.

Customers can experience world-class shopping at the new mall, he informed. CMR offers woven fabrics on their own looms at prices unmatched by anyone else in the market, he added.

CMR managing director Mavuri Mohan Balaji, film stars Payal Rajput and Samyuktha Menon said that the CMR has become a pioneer in the Telugu states, specialising in quality and designs in the textile business sector.