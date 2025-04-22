Coalition govt playing diversion politics, Mekapati alleges

Nellore: Mekapati Rajagopala Reddy, Udayagiri YSRCP in-charge, accused the TDP-led coalition government of employing diversionary tactics to distract the public from its 2024 election manifesto promises.

His statement followed reports of an arrest warrant issued against YSRCP district president and former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, allegedly related to illegal quartz mining and transportation.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s district office on Monday, Mekapati alleged that the TDP deliberately implicated Kakani in the quartz case as retaliation for his highlighting the coalition government’s failures regarding fee reimbursement and other issues.

Mekapati launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, asserting that deceiving people with false promises is a common practice for him, noting that he even betrayed his father-in-law, the late Chief Minister NTR, and his family. He further alleged that Chandrababu Naidu used the same deceptive tactics during the 2024 elections, leading to his victory after voters fell into his “trap.” Mekapati declared that the YSRCP will initiate a legal battle in court against the “vendetta politics” pursued by the TDP-led coalition government. Other party leaders were present at the press conference.