Collector assures farmers to solve land issues

Vizianagaram: District collector Dr BR Ambedkar assured that all issues related to the approach road leading to the Bhogapuram airport would be resolved. On Wednesday, he visited to villages located along the airport’s approach road, including Gudepuvalasa, Ravivalasa Amatam, Savaravilli, Dallipeta, and Baireddypalem.

During the visit, local farmers and community leaders expressed concerns regarding the road passing through their agricultural lands. They appealed for proper road access and resolution of pending land compensation disputes. The collector directed revenue officials to conduct land survey on both sides of the approach road to assess the extent of land utilised. Local leaders brought to the collector’s notice that although land was given for the road project, compensation is yet to be received due to ongoing court cases. The collector assured that he would discuss the matter with the concerned departments to ensure farmers receive their due compensation.

Markfed Chairman Karrothu Bangarraju also highlighted an issue involving houses built for displaced families from airport R&R colonies. Due to the layout being marked as “22A”, beneficiaries are facing challenges in obtaining bank loans. The Collector instructed the RDO to take immediate action to resolve this.

Additionally, villagers requested a connecting road from the approach road to Amatam village. The Collector responded positively, promising to address the need.

Tahsildar Suresh, airport representative Ramraju, Sarpanch Uppada Vijayabhaskar Reddy and others were present.