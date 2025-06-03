  • Menu
Collector calls for timely resolution of public grievances

Gooty: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V on Monday directed officials to resolve all PGRS (Public Grievances Redressal System) petitions within the stipulated time.

Addressing the grievances at the “Praja Samasya Parishkara Vedika” held at Vasudha Function Hall in Gooty town, the Collector personally received 490 petitions from the public and stressed that officers at all levels—including village and mandal officials—must act sincerely and promptly.

He warned that action would be taken against negligent officers if unresolved grievances were brought to his notice during field visits. Aadhar-linked tracking has been introduced to avoid duplicate petitions, and officials were instructed to thoroughly review past unresolved issues.

He also emphasized inter-departmental coordination by making phone numbers of concerned officials accessible for better petition handling.

The Collector, along with other district officials including Joint Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma, DRO A Malola, and various departmental heads, participated in the event. On this occasion, TB Mukt Bharat campaign posters and pamphlets were also released.

