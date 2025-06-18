Collector emphasises career awareness among students

Ongole: Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya stressed the importance of students gaining awareness about future employment and professional opportunities while still in their academic phase. She participated as a chief guest at a career guidance programme ‘Ujjwala Bhavishyattu’, jointly organised by the ‘Route to Rise Thrive Foundation’ and the District Child Resources Centre, held at the DRRM Municipal High School here on Tuesday.

As part of the programme, the organisers arranged stalls from engineering, medical, finance, legal, Indian Navy, police, and railway departments. Students showed keen interest in various employment opportunities available in different sectors.

Representatives from each field explained their respective career paths to the students during the event. A special attraction was the demonstration organised by the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response Department, which displayed various equipment and tools used in emergency operations.

Speaking at the programme, the collector advised the students to continuously observe the changes happening in society and urged them to excel not only in academics but also in extracurricular activities.

The event also included sessions on personal hygiene and healthy eating habits to provide holistic guidance to students. Several key officials, including DMHO Dr Venkateswarlu, ICDS PD Suvarna, District Deputy Education Officer Chandramouleswar, DCPO Dinesh Kumar, Bangaru Balyam District Nodal Officer Giridhar Sharma, Route to Rise Thrive Foundation founder Rasheed, school headmaster Venkat Rao, and others, participated in the programme.