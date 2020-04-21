Collector M V Seshagiri Babu announced 28 mandals in Nellore as Red Zones, total lockdown

Nellore: District Collector M V Seshagiri Babu announced that 28 mandals in Nellore have been declared as Red Zones in the district where containment restrictions would be continued.

Interacting with the officials on Monday, he said that agriculture and NREGS works would be allowed only in Green Zone mandals between 10 am and 5 pm.

He said that local people in these Red Zone mandals can move between 6 am and 10 am for purchasing essential commodities. No other activity will be allowed in these mandals, he added agriculture-related and allied works under the NREGS can be taken up between 10 am and 5 pm duly following social distancing measures and asked the local officials to monitor it strictly.

The Collector also said that officials have to make arrangements for drinking water and hand washing at the workplaces. Joint Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar said that vegetables and essential commodities through vans for every 5 wards are being supplied to the population in red zone areas.

He said agriculture labourers from outside areas shouldn't be allowed as part of preventing the spread of virus.

He said industries allowed by the government to start their activities should submit their requisitions to the Collector for approval as per the directions.

They should also engage only workers from the same area and should not allow anyone from other parts. People from containment zone should also be restricted to enter these premises and said no industry was allowed to start operations in Red Zones.

He said that there were no restrictions on agriculture and horticulture activities and can export their produces to the other part of the country.

Trade-related activity should be permitted only on due approval, he said. DWMA official said that there was no permission for taking up works in Red Zone mandals. Joint Collector-2 K Kamala Kumari, DRO G Mallikarjuna and others were present.