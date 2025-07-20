Collector receives ODOP award for Etikoppaka toys

Anakapalli: Etikoppaka toys, known for their craftsmanship, have gained recognition once again for its uniqueness. Etikoppaka lacquerware toys brought a rare honour to the district as it was selected for the 'One District - One Product (ODOP)' award.

The award was received by Anakapalli District Collector Vijaya Krishnan at the recent award presentation ceremony organised under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry in New Delhi.

Anakapalli District Collector Vijaya Krishnan received the prestigious award from Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector mentioned that the Etikoppaka toys have been recognised at the national level. She mentioned that the recognition has furthered the reputation of the lacquer toys.

State BC Welfare and Handloom Minister S Savita and Commissioner G. Rekha Rani, and Special Chief Secretary for Handlooms and Textiles R.P. Sisodia participated in the programme.