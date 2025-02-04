Collector releases notification for MLC poll

Guntur: Guntur district collector and Guntur-Krishna Districts Graduates’ MLC constituency returning officer S Nagalakshmi released the notification for the conducting the Guntur-Krishna Districts Graduates MLC election on Monday.

Guntur district administration started receiving the nominations for contesting in the MLC election. Kanakam Srinivasa Rao of National Nava Kranthi Party filed his nomination first on Monday. He hailed from Gangavaram village of Gurazala mandal in Palnadu district and filed his nomination at the collectorate in Guntur city. He submitted his nomination to the returning officer Nagalakshmi.

February 10 is the last date for filing the nomination. Nominations will be scrutinized on February 11. February 13 is the last date for withdrawing nomination. Polling will be held on February.